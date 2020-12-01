'Romeo And Juliet': Couple Married For 47 Years Dies Due To COVID-19 On Same Date And Time

In a very strange incident, a couple from the United States, who did ‘almost everything together’ died on the same day after 47 years of being together. Leslie and Patricia McWaters were considered to be ‘polar opposites’. The couple died just two days before Thanksgiving on 24 November at a hospital in Jackson, Michigan.

The couple who did everything together

According to their obituary, Pat worked as a nurse at Foote Allegiance Hospital for 35 years and Leslie was a truck driver, ranging from Asphalt to OTR. Also, he was veteran of the United States Navy Reserves and was a member of the Lions Club. The obituary says, “He loved making his famous strawberry booze for the chili cook-off and shared it with everyone. LD had more friends than anyone could count and he loved them all dearly. He was the king of one liners”. His two very known and common phrases were: “It’s colder than a**” and “It’s too far from your heart to kill you!”, a phrase he used to his daughters, his grandkids, and his great-grandkids.

The couple loved to swirl and twirl at Juliet’s bar, also the place where they first met. Leslie said, “Pat was the most beautiful woman ever and boy did she look good in hot pants and go-go boots!”. The hospital staff that was taking care of the couple said that “it was too close to call”. Their deaths were recorded at the exact same time on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 4:23 PM. Their children in the obituary wrote, “Those of us that know them, know that mom went first and said, “LD, it’s time to go!”.

The couple was said to be extremely fun loving. They would host pool parties in summer where Patricia would eat way too much. The couple loved to watch Maxx and Mia race quarter midgets and rarely missed a race. They also enjoyed going up north to watch their grandson, Keaton, play basketball and baseball. The couple has two daughters- Susan Brewer and Joanna (Tom) Sisk, three grandchildren- Chelsea Loker, Keaton Brewer, and Erika (Ben) Rickman, six great-grandchildren, Maxx, Mia, Arbor, Lyla, Emma, and Nola and several nieces and nephews. Also, a lot of good friends. The obituary says that a celebration of their life will take place after some time. Their children have urged the friends and relatives to not send flowers and rather make contributions to The Humane Society of the United States Disaster Relief Fund or to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

(Image Credits: Desnoyerfuneralhome.com)