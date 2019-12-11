Family Christmas Movies On Netflix That Should Be In Your Watchlist This Holiday Season

Netflix has a wide array of movies to suit everyone's type that are also classified on the basis of genres and festivals, depending upon the movie. As Christmas is around the corner, here are some of the Christmas movies that should be in your watchlist this Christmas:

1) A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince is a 2017 movie that proved the point that the people of Netflix appreciate sappy, romantic films this time of year. Quickly after its release, the film became one of the favourite movies for multiple people. Even Stephen Colbert hilariously admitted to being obsessed with the story about an ambitious American journalist who goes to a fictional European village to cover the royal family and falls in love with the prince.

2) A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

The story was set one year later when columnist Amber and her prince charming are having a royal Christmas wedding. Along these lines, it's something very similar, yet loaded up with all the stereotypes of weddings and Christmas. There's additionally the plot purpose of a slamming economy that makes for some amazingly substantial issues to toss in with the lighthearted mishmash.

3) Get Santa

Santa Claus crashes his sleigh and afterwards asks a dad and his child to assist him with dodging the police and returning to the North Pole. A family plot and some police chases—something for everybody.

4) Miss Me This Christmas

The story is based on the lives of Regina and Franklin, who are preparing to finalize their divorce on Christmas Day. A day prior to her divorce, Regina revisits the hotel where she and her husband originally got married. Here, she relives a whole lot of memories and meets an attractive investment banker, and the story takes another big turn.

