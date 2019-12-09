Kim Kardashian Will Not Change The Christmas Decor Amidst Backlash, She Finds It 'Cute'

Kim Kardashian has chosen to keep her Christmas decoration despite social media trolls targeting the décor and comparing it to cotton balls and marshmallows. The beauty mogul even shared a story about the Christmas décor on her Instagram story. Read on to know more.

Kim Kardashian does not want to change her holiday décor despite backlash

Kim Kardashian has been trolled by social media an ample amount of time. The social media celebrity has seen both sides of the coin when it comes to being the limelight. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently came under the radar of online trolls after she revealed the Christmas décor of her house in a series of Instagram stories.

According to a media portal’s report, she said that she is extremely sensitive and not a fan of people calling out her fashion and design missteps on social media. However, the report reveals that does not mean that Kim will change anything or do anything differently. She likes the décor and thinks it is cute. The trolling started when Kim Kardashian posted videos and photos of her holiday décor. In the video, Kim says that the white colour décor is whimsical and inspired by Whoville. Kim Kardashian was referencing to the Dr. Seuss film The Grinch. The moment Kim posted the videos, the backlash was immediately evident.

The décor that is part of Kim Kardashian’s house this year has been used before. The same décor was used when Kim Kardashian and her husband singer Kanye West threw the Christmas Eve Bash in 2018. According to the media portal’s report, Kanye West came up with the concept of the décor. He planned the 2018 bash alongside party planner Mindy Weiss. The 2018 bash skipped the usual holiday colours red and green and was an all-white themed party.

