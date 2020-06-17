Radhika Apte shares 'good news' on Hollywood film 'A Call to Spy', celebrities 'proud'

Radhika Apte has been one of the actors to work across languages and mediums. After working in Hindi, and then regional languages like Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and not just films, but also web series and short films, she has been featuring in English projects of late. Post featuring in The Wedding Guest opposite Dev Patel, she is now set to star in A Call to Spy.

While reports of the film have been doing the rounds for some time, in the latest development, the movie has been picked by IFC Films. Radhika shared the ‘good news’ on social media over the production house acquiring North America rights for releasing the film, along with her still from the movie.

The Sacred Games star also tagged the other members of the team like director Lydia Dean Pilcher and her co-stars Stana Katic and Sarah Meghan Thomas.

Radhika plays the role of a spy named Noor Inayat Khan, a Muslim pacifist, who along with Virginia Hall (played by Sarah Meghan Thomas) are recruited by Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) for a mission during World War II. The story is about the unsung female heroes of World War II.

Celebrities gave a thumbs up to the ‘good news’ as actors like Ira Dubey, Shahana Goswami and Amruta Subhash reacted with delight, calling it ‘exciting’ and that they were ‘proud.’

The movie has already been screened at the 2019 Edinburgh International Film Festival and was honoured at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and the Whistler Film Festival.

Meanwhile, after exploring international territories, the actor is also set to turn a director, and shared the trailer of her debut The Sleepwalkers recently.

