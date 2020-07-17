Radhika Apte’s Memes Take Twitter By Storm As Netflix's 'Raat Akeli Hai' Trailer Drops

Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have teamed up again for a brand new Netflix project. The critically acclaimed actors will be next seen in Netflix’s whodunnit drama film Raat Akeli Hai. But since this is the umpteenth time Radhika Apte has collaborated with the streaming giant, fans have started a meme fest in response to the Raat Akeli Hai trailer.

Radhika Apte’s ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ starts a meme fest online

Netflix and several other video streaming platforms are taking ample advantage of the Coronavirus lockdown. Since the lockdown has resulted in more usage of these platforms, new and original content is being released regularly. A brand new project that will be released during this lockdown is Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer film Raat Akeli Hai.

This is Nawaz and Radhika’s third project together after Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Sacred Games Season 1. This brand Netflix film is a whodunnit drama directed by Honey Trehan. Along with Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai also stars Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Aditya Srivastava, and Swanand Kirkire.

Raat Akeli Hai’s storyline revolves around the death of a politician. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of a small-town cop named Jatil Yadav who is ready to go to any extent to solve this murder. Apart from the film’s catchy plotline and impactful trailer, actor Radhika Apte is getting special attention from the audience.

The reason for this association is pretty simple. Since this is the umpteenth time Netflix is working with Radhika, fans cannot seem to get over how the streaming giant chooses Apte for many of its projects. This latest collaboration between Netflix and Radhika Apte has the Andhadhun actor trending on Twitter. Not only is the actor trending on Twitter, but she has also given rise to a hilarious meme fest.

One fan posted a scene from 3 Idiots and pasted Radhika Apte’s face and the Netflix logo instead of the original cast. While another fan used Akshay Kumar’s song Mujh Me Tu as a meme for this latest collaboration. While some Twitter users compared Radhika Apte’s achievements to her fellow actors. Take a look at some of these hilarious memes here.

Other actress watching #Netflix making every movie & webseries with Radhika Apte... #RadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/efYhMD5QHz — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) July 17, 2020

