Radhika Apte’s Lockdown Shenanigans Are All About ‘long Cycle Rides, Sweater And Fish’

Actor Radhika Apte has been residing in England since the month of March ever since the COVID-19 pandemic was announced. The actor recently shared a glimpse of her activity there which screamed all things fun. The Andhadhun actor hinted that her day was all about long cycle rides, sweater, and fish.

Radhika Apte gave a glimpse of her activity

Taking to social media, Radhika shared a picture where she can be seen draped in an oversized full-sleeved striped sweater along with blue jeans. She can be seen sporting a red woollen cap with the attire. The actor can be seen seated on the ground and points towards the direction of some fishes being cooked in front of her.

Kalki Koechlin had a lovely reaction for Radhika Apte's post

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin was one of the first people to give in an endearing reaction to the post. The actor commented on Radhika's post saying that she wishes that she was on the other side of the camera. Take a look at Radhika's post and Kalki's reaction to it:

Not only this, but Radhika's post also brought in some other interesting reactions from the fans. One of the users was quite intrigued by her choice of warm clothes and quipped her on which part of England was she residing. While another user warned her not to binge on sea-food given the pandemic situation. Take a look at some of the other reactions to the Lust Stories actor's post.

On the work front, Radhika is all set to essay the role of Noor Inayat Khan in her Hollywood venture, Liberté: A Call to Spy. Talking further about her role, the Ghoul actor plays the role of a pacifist who is fighting in the war. Her real-life character, Noor Inayat Khan was a Brit born in Russia to Indian Muslim father, Inayat Khan, who was also a descendant of Tipu Sultan and a teacher of Sufism, and an American mother, Pirani Ameena Begum. The movie will be helmed by filmmaker Lydia Deal Pilcher. The film also stars Sarah Megan Thomas and Stana Katic as Virginia Hall and Vera Atkins in prominent roles.

