Kim Kardashian Wants Ideas To Entertain Kids, Fans Suggest Taylor Swift's Miss Americana

Kim Kardashian seems to be quite conscious following the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor is seen taking necessary precautions for the same. Kim Kardashian is also quite active on social media and she was recently seen sharing a post with her fans that was a throwback picture of her and her sister Khloe. She expressed how much she is missing her sister during the time of quarantine. After that, she also shared a picture where she asked her fans a question about how are they spending their time at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Kim Kardashian's concern

The actor asked her fans what were they doing during this time to keep their kids entertained. She also mentioned that as a family, they are social distancing but she needs some fun ideas on what to do during this time. The actor asked her fans for suggestions. Many Taylor Swift fans replied and criticised Kim Kardashian and told her to apologise to Taylor Swift. Fans also suggested that she watch Miss Americana. It is a documentary movie about the life of Taylor Swift. Miss Americana released on January 23, 2020.

The situation that occurred between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian

For those who are not aware of the situation that occurred between the celebrities, a few days back there was a clip that went viral online which was a 25-minute phone call that proved that Kanye West did not ask Taylor Swift before mentioning her in the song Famous. In Kanye West's song Famous, the rapper used a cuss word against Taylor Swift. Reacting to this, Kim Kardashian lashed out at Taylor Swift and accused her of lying about the call.

