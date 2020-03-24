Kim Kardashian Accuses Taylor Swift Of Lying About Phone Call; Swift's PR Team Replies

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's full phone call about the song Famous was recently leaked. After the leak, Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter to defend her husband Kanye West. The 25-minute-long call that had leaked supported pop star Taylor Swift’s claims that she was never asked about being called a b***h in Kanye’s song. After Kim Kardashian’s series of tweets, Taylor Swift’s PR team responded to the reality TV star. Here is how Taylor Swift’s representative replied to Kim Kardashian.

Read Also| Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift For Being 'self-serving' When Millions Are Dying

Kim Kardashian accuses Taylor Swift of lying about Kanye call; singer’s rep hits back

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing.



P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

Taylor Swift’s PR Tree Paine entered the clash with a tweet of her own to defend the pop star. She wrote “I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing”. Paine also left a note for Kim in her tweet which read “P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?” complete with three laughing emojis. She also shared a picture of the conversation in the tweet which reads “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.’"

Read Also| Kim Kardashian West Shares Her Opinion About The Fashion Trends Of The Season

Kim Kardashian took to twitter to reply to Taylor Swift’s representative

Kim Kardashian in her tweet wrote “To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission...” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission.”

Read Also| Kim Kardashian Struggles To Wear Latex Bodysuit, Jokes She Won't Be Able To Use The Loo

Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s beef dates back to 2009’s MTV VMAs. Kanye West had interrupted Swift’s victory speech, which had started the beef. This behaviour of Kanye West had also prompted then-US President Barack Obama to call Kanye a jacka** for disrupting the winner’s speech.

Read Also| Kim Kardashian's Throwback Picture Proves That Her Pout Game Has Always Been On Point

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.