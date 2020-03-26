Kim Kardashian Talks About Micromanaging Her Day & Being A Mother

'Organisation is the key', Kim Kardashian said in a popular chat show, when questioned about her way to manage and balance work-life along with playing the role of mother. In a popular chat show that took place in 2019, the reality TV star opened up about motherhood and the way she balances her successful career with her kids.

Kim Kardashian opens up about motherhood & micromanagement

Kim Kardashian West features on her hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians along with her siblings and children. She is also known for her successful beauty company. She has her own shapewear line, SKIMS and that definitely keeps her busy with so many activities to juggle around the day.

She is also the mother of four children and often shares adorable pictures and videos of them over social media platforms. Fans find the videos to be adorable but that also pops up questions like how does she balance her motherhood and her career.

When Kim Kardashian appeared on a popular talk show in 2019, she talked about how involved she has been in several businesses. When asked the key to managing being a mother of four and balancing her career at the same time, she revealed quite an interesting routine that helps her to keep things on track.

Kim Kardashian goes 'to bed when the kids go to bed'

The beauty mogul revealed that the key to balancing her work life and family life, which also includes her four kids, is to have a schedule and sticking to it. Kim said she manages to do that by going to bed on time along with the kids and avoiding staying up late at night and also refraining from drinks.

Being 'organized' and 'micromanaging' is the key to make the schedules work

Kim Kardashian's day runs like clockwork and she revealed how 'organisation is the key' in order to make the schedules work. She revealed that she micromanages her day. The micromanagement includes setting a specific time to wake up and having the schedules set in stone.

