The Exorcist Remake Prompts Horror Fans To Submit Online Petition, Ask To Stop Production

The 1973 horror classic, The Exorcist is being remade by Morgan Creek. However, it seems not everyone is happy with The Exorcist Remake. Fans of the movie have gone as far as to start a petition to stop the reboot. Here's what this is about.

Fans petition to stop The Exorcist Remake

Few horror fans seem absolutely mortified with the idea of The Exorcist Remake. They have even started an online petition to stop the production from going forward. The petition was started on change.org and only a few signatures have shown up so far. The main issue of the complaint is The Exorcist is a classic movie and one of the scariest movies ever made. Fans are of the opinion that no remake can ever match it and instead the money might be spent on new movies.

The statement for The Exorcist Remake in the petition reads,

The Exorcist is William Friedkin’s masterpiece. It’s a horror classic and one of the scariest movies ever made if not the scariest. The original movie was made in the seventies and is still relevant today. The Exorcist is one of the few movies that did not age, that remained for many of us the reference inspiring many other feature films and filmmakers. We, horror fans, moviegoers, cinephiles, movie buffs do not want or need a remake and this petition is to stop the greedy Hollywood machine for remaking The Exorcist as we all already know that a remake will never equal the original. Stop spending millions in remaking great movies and hire people who can create new original stories instead.

According to reports of We Got This Covered, earlier this year makers were considering The Exorcist Remake. However, the new production might be only a "softer" version of the earlier one. It might essentially even translate into an inspired work rather than a full-fledged remake.

However, this is not the first time that a remake or sequel has been planned. In 1977 Exorcist II: The Heretic and 1990’s The Exorcist III presented a storyline after the original 1973 release. However, they terribly missed the mark and failed to create the same impact as The Exorcist. The two prequels of the franchise made in the 2000s also met a similar fate. This led to the Fox television series being cancelled, thus proving it is indeed tough to create the same magic as 1973's The Exorcist.

