Session 9 Filming Location Where All The Eerie Horror Scenes Were Filmed

Session 9 is a 2001 psychological horror film that is considered to be a cult classic by many horror fans. The movie was directed by Brad Anderson, who also helped co-write the script. The film starred David Caruso, Peter Mullan, Stephen Gevedon, Paul Guilfoyle, Josh Lucas, and Brendan Sexton in the lead roles. Session 9 is also renowned for its eerie locations and set pieces. Here is a look at the Session 9 filming location that was used to film most of the scenes in the movie.

Session 9 filming location

Session 9 is set in a dark and eerie insane asylum. The set-pieces used in the film look authentic and horrifying, which makes Session 9 an extremely memorable psychological horror film. Most of the scenes in Session 9 were actually filmed inside a real-life hospital in Massachusetts.

The Danvers State Hospital in Danvers, Massachusetts, was the primary shooting location for Session 9. In fact, most of the props seen in the film were already present inside the hospital. Even the iconic library in the film was a real-life location inside the Danvers State Hospital. Session 9 is one of the few horror films that is shot on location, as most horror movies opt to create their own sets inside a studio.

Interestingly, the Danvers State Hospital was once a mental health hospital itself, making it an authentic location for Session 9's script. The hospital opened its doors all the way back in 1878. However, the Danvers State Hospital is infamous for being one of the most inhumane Mental Asylums in America.

The hospital was eventually shut down in the 1960s. When Session 9 was filmed, The Danvers State Hospital was already abandoned. The building was demolished in 2006 and no longer exists. This eerie hospital is also the inspiration for Batman's Arkham Asylum.

Session 9 told the story of Gordon Fleming and his crew, who were tasked with removing the asbestos in an abandoned psychiatric hospital. However, the crew soon starts noticing odd details about the hospital. Moreover, things get stranger when one of the crew members suddenly disappears without a trace.

