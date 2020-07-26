Ryan Reynolds Talks About Being A Part Of The 2005 Remake Film 'The Amityville Horror'

Ryan Reynolds starrer The Amityville Horror of 2005 is one of the most effective horror films made on the real-life happenings at the Amityville house. In the making video of the film, Ryan Reynolds can be seen talking about why he initially did not want to remake the 1976 film and what helped him change his mind. The video also features Lorraine Warren, a psychic expert who has explored the real-life Amityville incident, talking about her experiences in the house.

The Amityville Horror is a 2005 film which was liked by fans and critics alike. In the making video of the film, the cast can be seen revealing a few details about the film and the happenings around it. In the video, Ryan Reynolds was asked about how he ended up doing the film even though he was initially concerned about it. He revealed that watching the original film made him look at it differently. He was of the stance that the movie had a great story which did not age very well. He said that he wanted the film to be retold with the help of the technology which was available now.

Ryan Reynolds revealed that he did not completely believe in ghosts but he believed in spirits. He was of the stance that a house with a gruesome history like Amityville was sure to have something unusual and scary. He also said that it was easy for him to play the role of George because it was a subtly evil character.

Actor Melissa George also revealed details about her role in the film and how it affected her. She was of the stance that working on the film was nothing less than a roller coaster for her. She said that she would mostly be very exhausted when returning home after long working hours on the sets of the film. She also said that she had developed marks on her face from crying and screaming during the shoot.

In one part of the video, psychic Lauren Warren can be seen talking about the real-life haunted house and what she experienced there. She was of the strong opinion that the house had a demonic presence which was why horrible things happened to the people living there.

