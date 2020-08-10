'No Escape Room' Ending Explained: Know About Plot Twist In Horror Feature Movie

The film No Escape Room is a 2018 paranormal horror feature film from a screenplay written by Jesse Mittelstadt, helmed by Alex Merkin, who also directed the much-acclaimed film House of the Witch. The film stars Mark Ghanimé, Brianna Barnes, Jeni Ross, Hamza Haq, and Dennis Andres in pivotal roles. Here's taking a look at what happened in the climax of No Escape Room.

The plot of the film

The film follows father and daughter who stop at a gas station on their way to a holiday destination, as their car breaks down. Later, when dad and daughter arrive at the house where the game is going on, they encounter a couple and a man, and the fun begins. But, it also ends quickly as they find themselves stuck in something way more dangerous.

The initial excitement of the group rapidly turns to anxiety, and from anxiety to sheer terror when they understand that nothing is as it seems and they don't play a simple game anymore. A dark force is out for vengeance, and ready to claim their lives for its wretched history as penance. Would they be able to escape in time or will they bind their souls forever?

No Escape Room ending explained

Nothing makes sense at the end of the film. Ultimately one comes to know that father and daughter are trapped in an everlasting loop from which they can not escape. Conceptually, this is really fascinating but why is that? Was the house cursed? Is the game cursed? What happened to the other players, really? Who set the attraction for this 'escape room'?

Father and daughter are at the gas station at the very end of the film, where everything began, and they talk to each other like they were at the beginning of the film. Does this mean they're ghosts now? How, then, can they be heard and spoken to others? In conclusion, the whole script is very misleading, because it asks you to consider.

Where to watch No Escape Room

One can watch No Escape Room on Syfy, as it streams on the site. One can also buy and rent the film on Vudu. Watch the trailer of the film below.

