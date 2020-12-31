Fantasia Barrino And Hubby Kendall Taylor Open Up About 3-year Long Fertility Struggle

As Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor are expecting their first child, she openly talked about the struggles she had to go through before her pregnancy. She also mentioned how she had to go through several tests to finally become pregnant. Read further ahead to know more about what Fantasia Barrino shared.

Fantasia Barrino’s pregnancy

According to the reports by People, Fantasia Barrino’s husband and she interacted in The Tamron Hall Show and revealed how it had taken her years to get pregnant naturally. She said that at first, they thought they were going to have to do different things, then people recommended in vitro fertilisation to them. She added how this has now been a three-year journey for them.

Fantasia Barrino also said that she and her husband consulted a doctor. It was stated that one of her fallopian tubes were closed while the other was open. So, then they both decided to take a break and almost forgot about it. She said, "I kid you not, I forgot about it," she tells Tamron Hall. "And then I woke up one night, and I was just like, 'Something's different.' "Later when she took six pregnancy tests, one of them was positive. She mentioned that she was too excited to see it. Fantasia Barrino’s husband, Taylor mentioned how everybody’s journey was different when it came to being pregnant and had a gut feeling about this happening naturally to them. He also added how his wife threw the test on him, he was surprised and from that moment, their faith increased more.

Also Read Morena Baccarin & Ben McKenzie Are Now Expecting Their Second Child, Read Details

Also Read Duchess Kate Middleton's Younger Sister Pippa Is 'thrilled' To Have A Second Child

Fantasia Barrino announced her pregnancy recently in November and said how she had turned to the Bible for guidance before she became pregnant. Speaking of Fantasia Barrino’s husband, she revealed that they met each other on The Broadway Show, After Midnight and mentioned that she went to a whole process of finally stopping, pausing, and learning who Fantasia was. She also added that though she won Idol, she still ended up not knowing who she was anymore and what she wanted. She also mentioned that she had to spend seven or eight months just sitting back and learning how to love Fantasia and also letting go of so much of the past for someone new to come in. She also stated, "He was a praying man, he was a smart man, he was a man with a story, he was a man with a past, he was going somewhere, I saw the king in him and he saw the queen in me,".

Also Read Joe Manganiello Details Canceled Ben Affleck's 'Batman' Film, Says 'it Had Dark Story'

Also read Does Ben Come Back On 'The Bachelorette'? Find Out What Happened Between Ben & Tayshia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.