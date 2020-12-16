Does Ben Come Back On 'The Bachelorette'? Find Out What Happened Between Ben & Tayshia

The Bachelorette’s week 10 episodes left many fans in a state of shock. The episodes featured Tayshia meeting families of her final four suitors. The recent episodes of the dating show were a tear-jerker and made many fans emotional as the contestants met their families with Tayshia by their side. However, many fans were left shocked when Tayshia bid farewell to Ben Smith, a contestant who seemingly had the highest chances of winning Tayshia’s season. Read on to find out, “Does Ben come back on The Bachelorette?”

Does Ben come back on 'The Bachelorette'?

Tayshia Adams may have eliminated Ben Smith after the hometown dates on The Bachelorette, however recent promos for next week’s episode indicate that he might be coming back. In the Dec. 15 promo for the Bachelorette's two-night finale, Tayshia seems visibly upset about something.

She is seen inside a room, demanding to know, "There's a rose ceremony, what do I do with that?" While at it is unclear who she is talking to. However, a report in Refinery 29 suggests that the December 14 promo from after the Men Tell All indicates that Ben (probably/definitely) is coming back.

What happened between Ben and Tayshia?

After Tayshia bids adieu to Ben, he is seen exiting in the limo and is in palpable remorse for not telling Tayshia he loved her. Ben says, “Maybe she loved me, and she thought I didn't love her back.” If Ben is what Tayshia is reacting to in the promo, then it seems that his confession clearly did not leave a good impact on Tayshia.

This isn't the first time Tayshia has dealt with such a return, remember, Bennett Jordan, giving Tayshia a jump scare, after showing up at her door in the last episode! However, for now, fans will have to wait until the next two finale episodes arrive to know if Ben is back.

Who wins The Bachelorette?

A report in Reality Steve blog reveals ultimately, Zac Clark gets Adams' final rose. From the get-go, the chemistry and connection between Zac and Tayshia have been palpable. But the report also reveals that the pair did not get engaged. It isn’t clear if the pair are still dating, but the fans will soon know after the finale episode of the show airs. The Bachelorette Finale will air on Tuesday, December 22.

What does Ben do for a living?

According to his ABC bio, after graduating from the prestigious military academy West Point, Ben served in the Army and became a Ranger. However, he had to quit the military in 2018 after breaking his back. However, Ben’s interest in health and nutrition took him to Venice Beach, California. The ex-Army Ranger does not reveal about his personal life on social media, but he constantly shares pictures that reflect his love for dogs. Ben Smith's Instagram handle reveals that Smith is a coach at Deuce Gym, and is also a nutritional coach. He has a dedicated profile on the gym's YouTube page in which he talks about his background.

