Morena Baccarin & Ben McKenzie Are Now Expecting Their Second Child, Read Details

Deadpool actor Morena Baccarin recently revealed that she and husband Ben McKenzie were expecting their second child, in The Talk. She also talked a bit about how she came about to be pregnant & how her daughter Frances had helped. Read ahead to know more:

Morena Baccarin started her interview by mentioning how the pandemic had impacted her and her family’s life. She mentioned that what she called ‘date nights’ were now just nights where she and Ben ‘walk outside together’. Morena further added that by just going outside her kids get anxious and want to know where she and her husband are going.

Morena Baccarin's Pregnancy

Talking about her husband Ben, Morena added that Ben had been very clever and had ‘asked Frances to get him ready for the date’. Frances then helped her dad out by applying some ‘blue nail polish and adding bracelets’ on him. When the show’s host asked how the date went. Morena stood up and showed her baby bump and added - "I think that date was pretty successful!"

Morena Baccarin was first married to Austin Chick in 2011. Austin was an American film producer and director. In 2013, the couple had a son together. Then in 2013 Austin filed for a divorce and the couple separated On March 18, 2016.

Rumours about Ben & Morena started floating up in 2015. The couple then had a daughter in March 2016. Morena then soon added that she would get married to Ben and they later got married at Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in New York City in 2017. Morena Baccarin's baby will now be a new inclusion in their family.

In terms of her work, Morena Baccarin was last seen on ‘To Your Last Death’. The film was directed by Jason Axinn, and written by Jim Cirile and Tanya C. Klein. It cast William Shatner as The Overseer, Morena Baccarin as Gamemaster, Ray Wise as Cyrus DeKalb, Bill Moseley as Pavel, Dani Lennon as Miriam DeKalb, Florence Hartigan as Kelsy DeKalb, Damien Haas as Ethan DeKalb, Ben Siemon as Colin DeKalb, Mark Whitten as Walt, and Razor Sharp.

