Duchess Kate Middleton's Younger Sister Pippa Is 'thrilled' To Have A Second Child

Duchess Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa Middleton is reportedly expecting her second child with husband James Matthews. The newcomer would be a cousin to Kate Middleton's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The news was first announced by Page Six on December 14, 2020, and was further confirmed by Harper's Bazaar an hour later. Pippa Middleton is already mother to Arthur Matthews, her two-year-old son born in October 2018. The couple is reported to be "thrilled" about the new member's addition to Pippa Middleton's family, as mentioned in Page Six. Here is the story about the newcomer to the British Royal Family.

About the Middleton Family

Pippa Middleton's family, as described by Page Six, is a close-knitted family of five. Her parents are Carole and Michael Middleton, and she has a younger brother named James Middleton in addition to her older sister Kate. Pippa Middleton's photos suggest that amidst the difficult times the British family is going through, the news of her having a second child is "fantastic, and the whole family is delighted". Despite the close ties Pippa and her husband James Matthews hold with the British Royal Family, neither the couple nor their children are entitled to any Royal honorifics. However, Pippa Middleton is currently just overjoyed with the feeling of motherhood once again.

Pippa and James' Royal Titles

Although the couple is not entitled to any Royal honorifics to the British Royal Family, they do have a chance to hold titles in a completely different context. According to the magazine Town and Country, James Matthews' father Davis Matthews purchased an estate called Glen Affic in the Scottish Highlands in 2008, and the estate will eventually be the residence for the couple. James Matthews and Pippa Middleton would be referred to as the Laird and Lady of Glen Affic, but that would not be an official Royal decree bestowed upon them. It would just be a mannerism of reference to the owners of the estate by people who live there, as worded by Royal Historian Marlene Koenig. Royal Expert Duncan Larcombe extended support to the statement of the Historian, saying that the titles of Laird and Lady of a souvenir plot of land "do not compare to Dukedom".

Pippa Middleton's latest social media appearances have been rare, because of the pandemic situation prevailing in the world. The Middleton family usually spends Christmas together in Sandringham. However, the social-distancing norms this year have led to the Royal Famly's decision of celebrating Christmas at the Windsor Castle instead.

