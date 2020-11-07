Johnny Depp Exits ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise, Warner Bros To Recast Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3 is an upcoming fantasy film in the Wizard World franchise. Johnny Depp played Gellert Grindelwald in the previous films. But the actor has been asked to resign from the franchise. Now it has been revealed that the character will still appear in the film, but will be portrayed by someone else.

Grindelwald to be recast in Fantastic Beasts 3 after Johnny Depp’s exit

According to a report in Variety, Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio behind the Fantastic Beasts film series, has confirmed that the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The company has stated that Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production. The project has also been postponed to the summer of 2022. The face has not been finalised yet. No specific date has been announced by the makers yet.

Earlier, Johnny Depp essayed the antagonist, Gellert Grindelwald in the first two movies. The actor was originally set to reprises the character again in Fantastic Beasts 3. But Warner Bros. asked him to resign from the series, a few days after Depp lost his libel case against The Sun tabloid over a 2018 article alleging he was a “wife beater” to Amber Heard. He mentioned in a statement that he respects the request and agreed to depart from the series.

Colin Farrell is speculated to be the top choice to play Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 and ahead. He was seen in the first film as Percival Graves, a high-ranking Auror and Director of Magical Security for MACUSA, responsible for the protection of wizards. Spoiler Alert! In the climax, it was revealed that Graves is Grindelwald in disguise. Now as Johnny Depp has exited the franchise, Farrell could again appear as the character. However, no confirmed news on the recast has been made.

The untitled third Fantastic Beasts film is being directed by David Yates, who also helmed the previous two parts – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). The screenplay is co-written by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, from a story by Rowling. It is overall the eleventh instalment in the Wizarding World franchise, including all Harry Potter movies.

Fantastic Beasts 3 cast has Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Jude Law, Callum Turner, Alison Sudol, and Jessica Williams. The movie is produced by David Heyman under Heyday Films, Lionel Wigram, Rowling and Kloves. Plot details have been under wraps.

