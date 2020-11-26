Mads Mikkelsen Replaces Johnny Depp As Gellert Grindelwald In 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Warner Bros recently confirmed Mads Mikkelsen has been cast as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3, reported Deadline. Earlier reports had mentioned that he was 'the top choice' to take Johnny Depp's role in the film. Read ahead to know more about the upcoming movie and why Johnny Depp had to be replaced in the film.

Fans will soon see Hannibal's actor Mads Mikkelsen play the role of the Dark Lord in the upcoming film - Fantastic Beasts 3. Warner Bros was reportedly looking for a new actor to play the role of Grindelwald, which was previously played by Johnny Depp. The veteran actor was asked to quit after he lost the UK defamation case. Depp had sued media outlet 'The Sun' for calling him a 'wifebeater' after his messy separation with Amber Heard. Soon after the case's hearing was announced Warner Bros cut all ties with the actor.

Mad Mikkelsen is a famous Danish actor who is known for playing antagonist roles in films. He played the role of villain Le Chiffre in Casino Royale (2006), Niels in Open Hearts (2002), Svend in The Green Butchers (2003), Ivan in Adam's Apples (2005) and Jacob Petersen in After the Wedding (2006). He was last seen in the film Chaos Walking which was directed by Doug Liman from a screenplay by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is the third edition of the Fantastic Beasts films. The fantasy film is all set to be directed by David Yates. The film will be American and British collaboration and many actors will reprise their roles in this film as well. Take a look at the cast:

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein

Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

