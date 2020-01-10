Best Fantasy Novels You Should Read If You Are A Fan Of 'Lord Of The Rings'

Nothing makes a voracious reader happier than the stack of books at their study table. Best fantasy books are those which take you to the imaginative world created by the author. As you delve into more pages of the book, you get deeply engrossed into the story. In fact, one starts relating to the characters and incidents with time. Even though there's no dearth in genres available in terms of books, yet fantasy novels like Lord of the Rings or Wheel of Time hold a special place in every reader's heart. Among countless masterpieces available in bookstores, take a look at five best fantasy novels that you should add in your reading list-

Also Read: These Young Adult Fiction Books Must Be Added To Your Reading List Next

Wheel of Time

Written by popular author Robert Jordan, the Wheel of Time novel series is undoubtedly one of the best fantasy novels you will come across. This epic book series has a whopping fourteen books under its title. If you are someone who loves reading novels similar to Lord of the Rings, then the Wheel of Time book series is something not to be missed. Wheel of time takes you to a world of Asian mythology.

The Hobbit

While talking about the best fantasy novels of all times, there's no way we can fail to mention The Hobbit. You must have heard of movies under the same title. Well, those films are inspired by J.R.R Tolkien's best fantasy novel The Hobbit. It is a lesser-known fact that J.R.R Tolkien's Lord of the Rings best fantasy novels characters are somewhat inspired by those in the book The Hobbit.

Also Read: Scary Books: Top 5 Books To Read If You Are A Fan Of The Horror Genre

The Shannara Trilogy

Touted amongst the best fantasy novels ever written, The Shannara Trigolgy has a striking resemblance to the high fantasy Lord of the Rings book series. As mentioned above, it is a trilogy which consists of three novels The Sword of Shannara, The Elfstones of Shannara and The Wishsong of Shannara. Written by Terry Brooks, this book series is a highly recommended one for fantasy book lovers.

Also Read: Durjoy Datta's Books Are A Rage Among The Youth; Here's Our Top 3 Picks For You

Dragonsbane

Barbara Hambly's Dragonsbane The Winterlands Series is yet another contender which comes in the list of best fantasy novels. As a reader, if magic, drama, and larger than life characters excite you, then this is the book series is for you. Once again Barbara's world of imagination is very similar to that of Lord of the Rings author J.R.R Tolkien.

Eragon

Christopher Paolini's Eragon is an epic tale of fantasy, thrill and emotions. Eragon was at a time New York Times best-selling novel. Thus, it won't be incorrect to say that if you are making a reading list of best fantasy novels, then it holds a place in the top five.

Also Read:Take A Look At Some Of Most-remembered Indian Poets And Their Best Works