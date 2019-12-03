Game Of Thrones Fans Now Have The Witcher To Fulfill Their Love For Fantasy Drama

After the completion of the famous tv series, Game Of Thrones, fans are on a hunt of the great series to binge-watch. Thus Netflix has come out with a new series which is called The Witcher. As GOT was all about the mystical thing and fictional situations, The Witcher is also going to be surrounded by fantasy elements such as magical creatures, prophecies and a medieval setting with the kind of in-depth character development. The upcoming show is going to be based on a series of books written by Andrzej Spakowski. The novels often go around the Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who travels The Continent and often finds himself caught up in political intrigue and moral debates, despite his best efforts to avoid them. Read more to know about the comparison between Game of Thrones and The Witcher.

All 8 chapter titles for The Witcher Netflix Season 1: - The End's Beginning

- Four Marks

- Betrayer Moon

- Of Banquets Bastards and Burials

- Bottled Appetites

- Rare Species

- Before a Fall

- Much More#TheWitcher #Netflix #HenryCavill pic.twitter.com/oUis2ojfJi — The Witcher Netflix (@Witcher_netflix) November 29, 2019



GOT vs The Witcher

It cannot be denied that the midseason of GOT was outstanding but at the end, the series was not able to live up to the fans’ expectations. This has caused the fans to lean toward a very aesthetically similar show, The Witcher. The new show will have some breathtaking action sequences and mind-altering politics played by its characters. And the fans do not need to worry about the show getting ended on a sour note because of its reference book being completed years ago, unlike GOT. Read more about some fans reacting to Netflix's The Witcher.

Fan reactions

Waiting for new seasons of RUNAWAYS, THE EXPANSE and THE WITCHER before I post my best shows of 2019 and of the decade list. The first two series are incredible and I can't wait for THE WITCHER. RUNAWAYS is ridiculously underrated. pic.twitter.com/Wv7JtA48Ym — Milo (@MiloBOK) December 2, 2019

Finally December, the wait is over.

This month is going to be huge for Henry Cavill stans!! 😍🎄#TheWitcher #HenryCavill #Cavillmas pic.twitter.com/FV9oGIqZif — Sergio-EL (@sergioees) December 1, 2019

