The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Game Of Thrones Fans Now Have The Witcher To Fulfill Their Love For Fantasy Drama

Television News

Game Of Thrones fans have a similar show to look forward to with Netflix's The Witcher. Read more to know about the comparison between GOT & The Witcher. 

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Game of thrones

After the completion of the famous tv series, Game Of Thrones, fans are on a hunt of the great series to binge-watch. Thus Netflix has come out with a new series which is called The Witcher. As GOT  was all about the mystical thing and fictional situations, The Witcher is also going to be surrounded by fantasy elements such as magical creatures, prophecies and a medieval setting with the kind of in-depth character development. The upcoming show is going to be based on a series of books written by Andrzej Spakowski. The novels often go around the Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who travels The Continent and often finds himself caught up in political intrigue and moral debates, despite his best efforts to avoid them. Read more to know about the comparison between Game of Thrones and The Witcher

Also Read | Maisie Williams Left Red-faced After Watching Game Of Thrones BTS Video From Season 1

Also Read | Game Of Thrones Actor Emilia Clarke Talks About The Darker Side Of Fame


GOT vs The Witcher

It cannot be denied that the midseason of GOT was outstanding but at the end, the series was not able to live up to the fans’ expectations. This has caused the fans to lean toward a very aesthetically similar show, The Witcher. The new show will have some breathtaking action sequences and mind-altering politics played by its characters. And the fans do not need to worry about the show getting ended on a sour note because of its reference book being completed years ago, unlike GOT. Read more about some fans reacting to Netflix's The Witcher

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones' Ser Bronn A.k.a Jerome Flynn Spotted At A Cafe In Mumbai, Pic Goes Viral

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones' Star Emilia Clarke Did Not Want People To Think She Was Sick

Fan reactions 

Also Read | 'The Witcher': Netizens Say Battle Scenes Better Than 'Game Of Thrones'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG