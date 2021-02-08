Farmers protests advertisement plays during Superbowl, Jazzy B says 'world is watching'

The farmers' protests against the government’s controversial agricultural laws has gone on for over two months now and the momentum is rising in different parts of the country. The movement has even crossed borders and the global attention brought to it by the tweets of Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and others has added to the controversies of the movement. As world media reported the protest, an advertisement about the movement allegedly played during the Superbowl game of the American football tournament.

READ: 'Farmers In Our Hearts', Says Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat As He Invokes Hanuman

Farmer protests advertisement during Superbowl

Netizens on Twitter shared an ad of the protests and claimed that it was set to feature during the highly-watched Superbowl game. They claimed that Congressman David Valadao and Mayor Jerry Dyer from California had expressed their support to the movement.

#FarmersProtest ad will be aired during the Super-bowl 2021 in California



Mayor of @CityofFresno @JerryDyerFresno has extended support for the farmers protest in India.@rihanna @meenaharris pic.twitter.com/UAVsfdDz0V — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) February 7, 2021

Veteran actress Simi Garewal was among those who retweeted the message.

READ: Farmers' Protest: Sharad Pawar Advises Tendulkar To 'exercise Caution' While Commenting

Later, Punjabi singer Jazzy B, who has been among the prominent names of the movement, shared a video when it played. The artist, who had even joined the farmers during the protests at the Delhi borders, which has been at the centre of the protest. He wrote that the 'world was watching.'

The advertisement featured terms like India, take back the farm bills,' a Martin Luther King quote on ‘injustice’, ‘largest protest in history’ ‘250 million people worldwide’, ‘We are farmers’, '200,000 tractors', ‘160+ deaths’, ‘6 month long’, ‘7 human rights violation’, ‘cutting off the internet’ and more before Mayor Jerry Dyer was allegedly said that he stood with the ‘brothers and sisters of India.'

Outrage over tweets by international artists

The tweets by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg lead to outrage among a section, with celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar, among others putting an ‘India Together’ front. The global celebrities' posters were also burnt by a group, and criticism also was directed for the Indian legends who hinted to its objection.

Oscar-winner Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon, YouTuber Lilly Singh, singer Jay Sean, actress Jameela Jamil, also expressed their displeasure over the farming bills.

READ:UK's Bob Blackman Backs Farm Laws Says,'farmers Used As Pawns, Protest Not Driven By Them'

READ:Raj Thackeray Urges PM Modi To Intervene And Talk To Farmers: 'How Long Will This Go On?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.