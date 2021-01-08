Fast And Furious 9 Cast Boasts Of Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron And More

Fast & Furious 9 is one of the most awaited American movies in 2021. The lead star of the movie, Vin Diesel recently revealed that F9: The Fast Saga is all set to have a theatrical release. The film is expected to revolve around Cypher, with the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother, to take revenge on Dom and his team. It is reported that the film is all set to release on May 28, 2021, and however, it has already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers for several reasons. Talking about the film, know who is a part of the Fast and Furious 9 cast below:

Charlize Theron as Cipher

In the Fast and Furious 9 cast, Charlize Theron will essay the role of Cipher, who is a criminal mastermind and a cyberterrorist. In the film, Cipher is reported to team up with Jakob and take revenge of Dom and his entire team for his previous doings. Charlize Theron was also part of The Fate of the Furious, where she forced Dom to work for her by showing him an unseen photo or video on her phone.

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

In the cast of Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel portrays the role of Dominic Toretto, a former criminal and professional street racer who retired and settled down with his wife, Letty, and his son, Brian Marcos. Vin Diesel was also part of the Fate and the Furious where he settled down with his wife Letty Ortiz, until Cipher forces him into working for her and turns him against his team. Fans are super excited about the actor starring in the film.

Also read | Vin Diesel Gives His Commitment For 'F9: The Fast Saga' Theatrical Release

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

In the cast of Fast and Furious 9, Nathalie Emmanuel will play the role of Ramsey, who is a computer hacktivist and also a member of Dom's team. The actor was also a part of the Fate of the furious where she is seen helping Dom to retrieve an EMP device from a military outpost in Berlin.

Also read | 'Evil Under The Sun' Cast Boasts Of Colin Blakely, Peter Ustinov And Many More

Supporting roles

Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw in the cast of FF9

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz in the cast of FF9

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce in the cast of FF9

Jordana Brewster as Mia in the cast of FF9

Also read | Vin Diesel Hints Fans About The New Trailer Release Of Fast & Furious 9

Also read | Camila Cabello, The Fan Girl, Meets The Game Of Thrones Star Cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.