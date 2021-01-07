Vin Diesel Gives His Commitment For 'F9: The Fast Saga' Theatrical Release

Fast & Furious 9 is one of the most awaited American movies. The lead star of the movie, Vin Diesel has recently revealed that F9: The Fast Saga is all set to have a theatrical release. Read further ahead to know more about what Vin Diesel has to say about the release of Fast & Furious 9.

Vin Deisel keen on F9: The Fast Saga theatrical release

Vin Diesel recently got candid during an interview for a Total Film cover story, via GamesRadar. During the conversation, the Hollywood actor revealed that he is “committed for F9 to have a theatrical experience”. Talking about his upcoming project, the actor said that he has dedicated his life to the movie industry and revealed that it is a wonderful feeling to know that the cast and crew of Fast & Furious 9 are going to be there on May 28, 2021, with a movie that the audience is definitely going to want to watch together.

The Fast & Furious franchise has been a huge success over the years and Vin Diesel has recently declared that F9 is definitely going to become a reason for the people to go back into the cinemas. According to reports from MovieWeb, the director of Fast & Furious 9 revealed that he knows the theme of a family has now become a “drinking game” for some of the fans. But, as the director woke up one morning and had the idea of exploring Dom and Jakob, it definitely became a reason for him to come back.

About Fast & Furious 9

F9: The Fast Saga is an upcoming American action drama, directed by Justin Lin. Fast & Furious 9 cast Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, and John Cena as the lead characters. The Fast & Furious 9 plot revolves around Dominic Toretto who is living a peaceful life with Letty and his little son, Brian. But, the constant threat that lurks over their horizon will force Dominic Toretto to confront his sins from the past in order to save the lives of those he loves the most.

