'Evil Under The Sun' Cast Boasts Of Colin Blakely, Peter Ustinov And Many More

Evil Under the Sun is an interesting crime, drama, mystery movie helmed by Guy Hamilton. The film revolves around how everybody wants to figure out how Hercule Poirot (Sir Peter Ustinov) takes a millionaire wound up with a fake diamond to an exclusive island resort frequented by the rich and famous. Everyone has an alibi when a homicide is committed. The film released on March 5, 1982, and went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and viewers for their acting skills and storyline. The film is known for its plot, interesting characters, and twists and turns. Know who is a part of Evil Under The Sun cast below:

Evil Under The Sun cast

Peter Ustinov as Hercule Poirot

In the cast of Evil Under The Sun, Peter Ustinov essays the role of Hercule Poirot who is a well-known detective. Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Peter Ustinov) is asked to investigate a diamond ring belonging to the millionaire industrialist Sir Horace Blatt in the film following the murder (Colin Blakely). Fans and viewers lauded the actor’s role and he also went on to receive accolades for his role.

Colin Blakely as Sir Horace Blatt

In the cast of Evil Under The Sun, Colin Blakely portrays the role of Sir Horace Blatt who is an industrialist. In the film, millionaire industrialist Sir Horace Blatt asks Hercule to investigate a diamond ring that belongs to him. Poirot then agrees to meet Sir Horace at an exclusive Adriatic Sea island and that’s how the story goes forward.

Nicholas Clay as Patrick Redfern

In the cast of Evil Under The Sun, Nicholas Clay essays the role of Patrick Redfern who is a well-known personality in the movie. Patrick is on the island only because Arlena arranged it and later, he is the one to recognise Arlena who has been strangled. The actor was lauded by many for his acting skills in the movie.

Supporting cast

Maggie Smith as Daphne Castle in the cast of Evil Under The Sun

Roddy McDowall as Rex Brewster in the cast of Evil Under The Sun

Sylvia Miles as Myra Gardener in the cast of Evil Under The Sun

James Mason as Odell Gardener in the cast of Evil Under The Sun

Denis Quilley as Kenneth Marshall in the cast of Evil Under The Sun

