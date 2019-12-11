Vin Diesel Hints Fans About The New Trailer Release Of Fast & Furious 9

The Fast And Furious star, Vin Diesel recently took to his Instagram to introduce the audience with the FNF 9 and teased its upcoming trailer. The actor specified that the trailer will be released next month and the exact date will be revealed on the 18th of December, 2019. He captioned his picture from the new ICON cover photoshoot as he was shocked to see that everyone is so excited for you all to see it. Read more to know about Vin Diesel and his upcoming film, Fast & Furious 9.

Also Read | Vin Diesel Produces 'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' Animated Series

Also Read | Vin Diesel's Daughter Follows Father's Footsteps With Role In Fast And Furious: Spy Racers

All about Fast & Furious 9

The crew of the film, Fast & Furious 9 have officially wrapped up their shoot for the film which also got the lead actor, Vin to comment that he was ‘immensely proud’ of the work he did. Vin also added that Fast 9 was the longest shoot of his career as the locations of the film include locations like London, Thailand and Los Angeles. The initial release of the film was scheduled on April 2020 but reportedly, the crew has postponed the launch to take place onMay 22, 2020. Well, till then the F&F fans can just have a look at the first trailer of the new animated Fast & Furious: Spy Racers show that will be launched on Netflix.

Also Read | Bloodshot Trailer Fan Reactions | Vin Diesel And Sam Heughan

Also Read | Vin Diesel Wishes Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow On Her 21st Birthday

If you didn't see the trailer at the game you can see it on my Facebook page. Hope you enjoyed it... April 14th is getting close. pic.twitter.com/jPe2iN1uQF — Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) February 6, 2017

.@VinDiesel at this past weekend’s Fast & Furious Spy Racers premiere. Arriving on @Netflix December 26.

📷: Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation pic.twitter.com/DGy3MabiR4 — Fast & Furious (@FastFurious) December 9, 2019

Also Read | Vin Diesel Introduces Latest Addition To 'Fast And Furious 9' Cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.