'Fear The Walking Dead' Fame Kalinda Vazquez To Write New 'Star Trek' Feature Film

Fear the Walking Dead fame writer Kalinda Vazquez has now been recruited by Paramount Picture to pen a ‘Star Trek’ film, as reported by PTT. Reportedly this upcoming Star Trek film will be bankrolled by filmmaker JJ Abrams. Now, according to Deadline, if this new Star Trek film starts its production, then Kalinda Vazquez would become the first-ever woman to write a ‘Star Trek’ feature film.

Who is Kalinda Vazquez?

For the unversed, Kalinda Vazquez is a popular producer and television writer. She is well-known for her work in Fox’s drama show Prison Break and The CW espionage series Nikita. Previously, Kalinda had also written for Star Trek: Discovery and was a co-executive producer for Fear the Walking Dead, which launched her career graph.

Deadline reports that the writer has received her name from a character namely Kelinda, from the original Star Trek series. On the professional front, Vazquez recently collaborated with the Game of Thrones fame George RR Martin for an HBO series adaptation. The project is reportedly Roger Zelazny sci-fi venture namely Roadmarks. Her other notable works include Marvel’s Runaways, Once Upon a Time, Human Target and more.

The last Star Trek film namely, Star Trek Beyond was released back in the year 2016. Directed by Justin Lin, the sci-fi action film was written by Simon Pegg in collaboration with Doug Jung. Star Trek Beyond was the thirteenth instalment of the Star Trek franchise and the third instalment of the reboot series, post the release of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013).

Actor Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto reprised their roles as Captain James T Kirk and Commander Spock in Star Trek Beyond. The plot of the film showcased how the Enterprise crashes after an attack by the dictator Krall and the swarm of drones. Kirk, Commander Spock and the other crew members found their way to a hostile planet to eradicate Krall from destroying the federation. Now, the announcement of another Star Trek film has left fans rejoicing with glee. They are eagerly waiting for the franchise to announce further details of the upcoming film’s plot.

