Where Was 'The Walking Dead' Filmed? Know Shooting Locations Here

The Walking Dead created history as one of the most-watched shows on cable TV. The popular series had given a kick-start to the zombie trend that we still see today. The Walking Dead was even successful enough to create its own spin-offs that dug into the lives of other characters. One thing that remained constant, though, was the locations the series used. These locations are also for tourism nowadays, for which the small towns hugely benefit. Here are all The Walking Dead filming locations that you must check out.

Where was The Walking Dead filmed?

The Walking Dead was filmed in and around Georgia although its premise was set in an alternate reality. According to Looper, the small town of Senoia was widely used as the primary location for the sets. Though most productions resort to Film Studios where they recreate the sets of their choice, the creators of The Walking Dead decided to utilise nature as much as possible.

The small town sees tons of visitors several times a year who come to visit locations like the rooftop where Carl sat down to eat his pudding or the downtown Woodbury Shoppe. The shooting was also alternatively done in Riverwood Studios of approximately 120 acres that is located outside of Senoia. Former military base Fort McPherson was doubled as the Kingdom on the show, which was then acquired and converted into a studio by actor Tyler Perry.

According to Explore Georgia, listed below are some filming locations that are now turned into tourist spots:

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Woodbury Zombie Geocache

Jackson Street bridge

Caldwell Tanks in Newnan and the shed where Rick and the Governor met in Haralson.

Nic & Norman's (eatery) - This restaurant is owned by none other than the fan-favourite Norman Reedus (“Daryl Dixon”) and director, producer Greg Nicotero.

The Woodbury Shoppe - Owners of this place are the creator of the graphic novel and executive producer of the show Robert Kirkman, former Riverwood Studios co-owner Scott Tigchelaar, executive producer David Alpert and shop executive manager Brian Jagt.

