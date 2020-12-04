'Fear The Walking Dead' To Return With Seventh Season At AMC

Fear the Walking Dead is currently in its sixth season and the makers have given a huge surprise to the audience. The makers recently announced that Fear the Walking Dead will be returning for its seventh season. For all the people, who are curious to know about Fear The Walking Dead season 7, here is everything you need to know about it.

Fear the Walking Dead to return for the seventh season

AMC made the announcement on the official Twitter handle off the show. The decision of making Fear the Walking Dead season 7 comes midway through season 6 of the series. The Walking Dead companion show tweeted a short video clip to announce the decision. The tweet read as “The past is dead... but the future is bright. #FearTWD is coming back for the 7th season.” Here is a look at the official announcement regarding Fear the Walking Dead season 7.

The past is dead... but the future is bright. #FearTWD is coming back for a 7th season. pic.twitter.com/6oX8uF10Wy — FearTWD (@FearTWD) December 3, 2020

Fear the Walking Dead cast

Fear The Walking Dead enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. The zombie action drama is one of the most popular series in the world. Fear the Walking Dead plot has earned praises from critics and audience alike over the years. Fear the Walking Dead cast features Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades and Karen David in key roles. The show is executive produced by Scott M Gimple with showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero.

Upcoming projects of The Walking Dead

According to a report by Deadline, the makers had announced in September that The Walking Dead will be coming to a close in 2022 with an expanded 11th season. However, there is a lot more Walking Dead to come in the future. After the series comes to an end in 2022, there is a yet-untitled movie that will release in 2023. The untitled spin-off series will feature Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride in their roles as Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier. AMC currently airs the sister series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. It is the second stand-alone series in The Walking Dead franchise. Films based on Rick Grimes are also in the works with The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln.

