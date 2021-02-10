'The Walking Dead' Makers Release Picture From First Day Of Filming The Final Season

The makers of The Walking Dead have shared a picture from the sets of the same, which is the first of the official on-set pictures from the location where The Walking Dead Season 11 is being filmed. The picture sees a crew member holding a clapboard against the backdrop of one of The Walking Dead final season locations, which clearly reads The Walking Dead Season 11. Through the picture, the makers can be seen communicating that the picture is from the first day of the filming of The Walking Dead final season. In the future, one can expect The Walking Dead cast members make an appearance in their respective Season 11 looks on the show's official social media handles as well. The picture can be found below as well as on The Walking Dead's Instagram handle.

The Post:

About The Walking Dead Season 11:

As per a report on Collider.com, the final season of The Walking Dead will see the cast and crew members bidding adieu to their fans and followers in a supposedly epic style. The reports also state that the 11th season will be a 24-episode-long affair and will tell the final chapters of the story of the human survivors in a world ravaged by Zombies over the course of two years. The final episode will air sometime around 2022.

While the end of The Walking Dead is right around the corner, the very same report shared that its spinoff series, titled World Beyond, will take the story forward. The story of World Beyond will be reportedly told through the point of view of Norman Reedus's Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, who, by the time the show airs on AMC, will become former The Walking Dead cast members. More details regarding The Walking Dead's final season and its spinoff will be revealed as and when official sources release them.

Just a few hours ago, as of this writing, the makers of the hit AMC show released a new teaser, which intends on giving the viewers an idea regarding what to expect from the next The Walking Dead episode. Through the same, the makers can be seen asking questions regarding the bond between Carol and Daryl. The post can be found below as well as on the show's official Instagram handle.

The Posts:

