Castle's Nathan Fillion Responds To Rumours About His Role In 'The Suicide Squad'

Nathan Fillion recently commented about his rumoured role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The Castle actor during the interview also talked about how he is the worst liar and finds it difficult to not reveal details about his character in the film. Find out details about the actor's entire interview here.

Nathan Fillion comments about being Arm-Fall-Off-Boy

Nathan Fillion became a household name and gained worldwide recognition when he starred in the crime drama series Castle. His role as crime author Castle made him one of the most iconic characters in American television. Recently, Nathan Fillion in an interview on a talk show spoke about his character in the upcoming James Gunn movie The Suicide Squad.

A year back rumours started circulating that the actor was playing the role Arm-Fall-Off-Boy in The Suicide Squad. During the talk show, Nathan finally revealed whether he is playing this rumoured character in Gunn’s upcoming film. He said that the Arm-Fall-Off-Boy was definitely not a comic character he was aware about.

The actor further rubbished these rumours by stating that Arm-Fall-Off-Boy is also not the character he is playing in The Suicide Squad as well. Even James Gunn, the director of The Suicide Squad rubbished these rumours in an Instagram Q&A session a few months back. But both Nathan Fillion and James Gunn did not reveal the details of the exact character the Castle star will be playing.

During the interview, Nathan Fillion was also asked regarding why he didn’t respond to these rumours a year ago. Fillion responded to this question by stating that he was okay with the rumours since these questions regarding the character were not directed at him. Nathan further added it was great that nobody was directly asking him about it because he is not a good liar.

Image Courtesy: Nathan Fillion Instagram, James Gunn Instagram

