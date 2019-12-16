Idris Elba Is Rumored To Play Vigilante In 'The Suicide Squad'

The first Suicide Squad released a few years ago and it mostly met with negative reviews at the box office. Now, DCEU’s The Suicide Squad is rumoured to be a standalone sequel to the first film. Despite the film possibly being a reboot, a bunch of cast members are returning from the first film, which was released in 2016. Idris Elba is rumoured to be playing Vigilante in The Suicide Squad.

DCEU seems to be moving past the previous movies and has a bunch of movies up its sleeve in the coming decade. A handful of movies from DCEU were announced including The Flash stand-alone film and Birds Of Prey too. So, the fans are stoked with WW84’s trailer along with all these movies’ announcements. DCEU is moving at a steady pace (and hopefully will be establishing a firm timeline this time).

Also read: Wonder Woman 1984 Posters Out And They Are As Glamorous As Can Be

Idris Elba in DCEU

Margot Robbie, who plays the role of Harley Quinn, will be also starring in Birds of Prey, but she will also be reprising the role in The Suicide Squad too. Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis will also be returning as Rick Flagg, Captain Boomerang, and Amanda Waller, respectively. However, Will Smith won’t be returning as Dead Shot and that’s where rumours broke out that Idris Elba will be replacing him as Dead Shot. It was later announced that he would be playing a new character instead.

Also read: DCEU: Will Michael B. Jordan Be The Next Superman? The Actor Met With DC To Discuss

According to sources, Idris will be playing Vigilante in The Suicide Squad. In the comics, Vigilante is an attorney in New York and is often compared to Marvel's Daredevil. David Dastmalchian has been confirmed as Polka-Dot Man, and Daniela Melchior will play Ratcatcher. John Cena and Steve Agee are rumoured to be playing Peacemaker and King Shark respectively.

Elba might play the role of Vigilante. But as of now, nothing is confirmed. There is a lot of speculation right now about Idris’ role in the film and he has also been rumoured to play Bronze Tiger. Elba also portrayed the role of Heimdall in the MCU, which fans loved. Now, DCEU fans are waiting to witness what’s in store for them.

Also read: DCEU: Will Michael B. Jordan Be The Next Superman? The Actor Met With DC To Discuss

Also read: Wonder Woman 1984 Posters Out And They Are As Glamorous As Can Be

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.