John Cena Keeps Mum About Playing Peacemaker In DC Comics' 'The Suicide Squad' Sequel

Speculation of the movie The Suicide Squad 2 directed by James Gunn are pretty high. The mystery role of John Cena is also being talked about. However, the wrestle- turned-actor was tight-lipped when asked about the details of the same on a talk show.

On being asked about if he was playing Peacemaker in the film Suicide Squad 2, Cena said that he can neither confirm nor deny anything about the film. On being asked about the news doing the rounds on the internet, he came up with a witty reply. He said that he believes the internet has pronounced him dead on seven or eight occasions and not everything you see is true.

However, reports suggest that Cena will be part of the strong star cast of the film. Other actors like Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney are expected to reprise their roles for the next series in the franchise. Suicide Squad team is still silent on Cena's role

New additions to the cast include David Dastmalchian, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Daniela Melchior, Taika Waititi, Juan Diego Boneta, Alice Braga, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Mayling Ng, Storm Reid, Steve Agee, Julio Ruiz, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Pete Davidson, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland and Michael Rooker. The movie is now in the production stage. The movie has a release date of August 6, 2021.

Not just John Cena, Gunn also has kept his silence on whether Cena will be playing Peacemaker or not. Peacemaker is a pacifist diplomat dedicated to peace. He fights dictators and warlords using an array of non-lethal weapons.

Cena has his plate full in terms of movies right now. He will be voicing the character of Yoshi, a polar bear in Dolittle. He will also be seen in Fast and Furious 9. Regarding his return to WWE, he didn’t say that it will never happen but he did say that he is 42 years old and doesn’t want to be one of those who continue to wrestle just for the money.

