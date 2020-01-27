Oscar-nominated '1917's Cast Includes THESE Two Actors From Game Of Thrones

Academy Award nominee 1917 has been gaining a huge fan following ever since its release. This Sam Mendes directorial stars George MacKay, Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Andrew Scott in the lead roles. The film also received a nod for Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography for Oscars 2020. The film revolves around two British soldiers Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake who receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, the two must travel into the enemy land to deliver a message that has the potential to save 1600 of their troops including Blake's brother.

1917's star cast also includes two actors from the cast of Game of Thrones

Other than the good storyline and a talented cast, the film also caught the audience's attention for casting two actors from the popular crown drama, Game of Thrones. While these two actors could not continue in the series for the entire run, they played prominent roles in the series. The film also stars Dean-Charles Chapman and Richard Madden in prominent roles. SPOILER ALERT! Both Madden and Chapman's characters ended up dying in the GOT series.

Richard Madden played the character of Robb Stark, one of Ned Stark's son. Ned is the lord of one of seven kingdoms, Winterfell, based in the farthest North. Robb leads an army in pursuit of avenging his father's death and bringing back his sister from King's Landing. Even though Madden had a short run in the series, he gained a huge fan following and his death has upset a lot of fans. Dean-Charles Chapman played two discreetly different roles in the film. Before taking over a prominent role in the 4th season, Dean played the role Martyn Lannister, cousin of Cersei and Jamie Lannister. The second character that he played was of Thommen Baratheon, who is the King's descendant and takes over after his elder brother Jeoffrey's death.

Both of them played the characters of World War soldiers in the film. Sworn enemies in Game of Thrones, the duo played brothers in this one. Dean Charles Chapman was seen playing one of the leads in 1917, he essayed the character of Lance Corporal Tom Blake. While Richard Madden played the role of his brother, Lieutenant Joseph Blake.

