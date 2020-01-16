Richard Madden's Best Performances Till Date To Binge Watch; See Videos

Richard Madden is a Scottish actor best known for his portrayal of Robb Stark in Game of Thrones. He also bagged the Screen International Award for Star of Tomorrow for it. He also played the lead character of David Budd in a mini-series titled Bodyguard. The star has a huge fan following all around the globe. Known for his multiple roles, here are some of the best performances of the actor to binge on.

Best performances of Richard Madden to binge on

Robb Stark in Game of Thrones

He played the character of Robb Stark for three seasons in Game of Thrones. This is the role that shot Richard Madden to fame. The show is one of the most popular and most-watched shows around the world. It also stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Elimia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harrington. Six years to The Red Wedding episode and the fans still have not gotten over it.

David Budd in Bodyguard

He played the role of David Budd in the mini-series Bodyguard that streamed on Netflix. The series also starred Keeley Hawes, Sophie Rundle, and Gina Mckee. It revolved around a war veteran David Budd who finds work as a police sergeant with the Royalty and Specialist branch. He gets assigned to protect the home secretary of the Julia Montague.

Leo West in Ibiza

The film witnesses a group of three girlfriends who head to Barcelona for a much needed holiday. Released in 2018, the film was directed by Alex Richanbach. It also stars Gillian Jacobs, Venessa Bayer, and Phoebe Robinson. Harper meets and falls in love with a famous DJ Leo West and follows him to Ibiza. Madden plays the character of the DJ in the film.

John Reid in Rocketman

Rocketman is a film based on the life of Elton John. Richard Madden plays the character of Elton John's manager slash lover John Reid. Released in 2019, the film is directed by Dexter Fletcher. The film also stars Taron Egerton, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jamie Bell.

Michael Manson in The Take

The Take is a 2016 drama film that is based on a pickpocket Michael Mason who gets mistaken as a terrorist responsible for a blast in Paris. Now CIA agent Sean Briar must find out the truth and bring the real conspirators to justice. Directed by James Watkins, the film also stars Idris Elba and Charlotte Le Bon. Madden plays the pickpocket Michael Mason in this one.

