'Finding Nemo' Story Artist Rob Gibbs Dies At 55, Fans Say He Made Their Childhood Happy

The entertainment industry has lost a creator, Rob Gibbs, a story artist at Pixar. Childhood memories of several people out there are associated with his movies like Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, Inside Out, Onward, Monsters, Inc. and Incredibles 2. Rob Gibbs worked in the entertainment industry for 20 years. He passed away at the age of 55. The cause of Rob Gibbs' death is still not known.

Rob Gibbs was popularly known for his contributions to many successful and well-known Pixar films. Rob Gibbs' credits also include the short film Tokyo Mater released in 2008, and the series Mater's Tall Tales and Tales From Radiator Springs among others. Rob Gibbs is a resident of San Rafael, California. Rob Gibbs reportedly lived with his daughter Mary who has given the voice of Boo in the iconic Monsters, Inc movies.

Reportedly, Rob Gibbs was inspired by Looney Tunes and Popeye as a kid. Rob even told a news publication that he began to appreciate short films after he added the Spike and Mike's Festival of Animation in La Jolla, California. Daniel Chong who is an American artist but is best known as the creation of We Bare Bears on Cartoon Network mourned the loss of the late creator Rob Gibbs. Check out his tweet below.

Heartbroken over the loss of Rob Gibbs. If you or your kids have seen any Pixar CarsToons shorts, Rob directed most of 'em. His daughter was the voice of Boo in Monsters, Inc. He was such a positive, hilarious, and heartfelt guy, who cared a lot for his crew. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/EefgQrHNRr — Daniel Chong (@threebarebears) April 24, 2020

Fans reacted to Rob Gibbs' sad demise, said he made their childhood happy

Rob Gibbs - the man behind "FINDING NEMO, TOY STORY " passes away #RIPLegend THe end of our childhood is near 😕 — Kajal (@Kajal63392388) April 30, 2020

rest in peace ROB GIBBS😥 your memory will be forever in our hearts ❤😥 thank you for making my childhood days happy 😥😰 pic.twitter.com/sU2CUsobfI — Brent Wysocki (@WysockiBrent) April 26, 2020

Rip #RobGibbs you will always be remembered through your works .



thanks for giving us Nemo & many memorable characters pic.twitter.com/7DVCRhdzvr — 🇮🇳 i শ্রুভ খান্না 🍻 🚬 (@ShruvRahul) April 30, 2020

