Two Brothers Spent 8 Years Recreating 'Toy Story 3' Using Stop-motion

Mason and Morgan McGrew, siblings from Iowa, reportedly spent 8 years to recreate the movie Toy Story 3 using stop-motion. The boys were 12 and 15 when they commenced the project to remake their favourite flick using the time-consuming technique of stop motion top put together each scene from the movie.

Lee, my brother and I spent 8 years on and off recreating Toy Story 3. It was an incredible experience getting to practice our skills with our favorite film. Thank you and the TS3 team for such a beautiful and poignant work of art. @leeunkrich https://t.co/p0p2dwxSN6 — Morgan McGrew (@thepixarist) January 27, 2020

The duo, who are a long-standing Pixar fanatic, used toys, paper props and woodworks to reconstruct the entire movie frame-by-frame repositioning the characters by meagre measurements to create motion effect.

Inspired by the Pixar and Disney characters

Morgan McGrew, now 23, told the media that it took at least six to eight hours to film two or three seconds of the clip. He said that since his brother Mason and he were the only producers, they often split the work by halves, he would contribute to the editing while his brother shot most of the movie. He added that the duo was exceedingly inspired by the Pixar and Disney characters and wanted to create a tribute while also enhancing their movie production skills.

The duo published the stop motion Toy Story 3, duration an hour and thirty-five minutes, on YouTube and the movie has now gone viral as users widely shared their hard work amongst the rest of the audience. The social media also poured appreciation at the duo brother’s moviemaking skills.

UNBELIEVABLE! I showed my boys (ages 13 and 11) and their minds were blown when they read about how you did it and when you started. How inspirational and awesome! — L McDuffie (@AustinTPilates) January 31, 2020

You might have just made my 2020 so far. Awesome job! — FL GoldenKnights Fan (@FLVGKFan) January 31, 2020

You can be proud of yourselves, it's an amazing work!!!! — Amy J, Duchess of Albany (@DreamyEmeline) January 27, 2020

