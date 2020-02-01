Union Budget
Two Brothers Spent 8 Years Recreating 'Toy Story 3' Using Stop-motion

Rest of the World News

Two brothers spent 8 years to recreate their favourite movie Toy Story 3 using Stop-motion techniques, the boys were 12 and 15 when they commenced the project.

Two brothers

Mason and Morgan McGrew, siblings from Iowa, reportedly spent 8 years to recreate the movie Toy Story 3 using stop-motion. The boys were 12 and 15 when they commenced the project to remake their favourite flick using the time-consuming technique of stop motion top put together each scene from the movie.

The duo, who are a long-standing Pixar fanatic, used toys, paper props and woodworks to reconstruct the entire movie frame-by-frame repositioning the characters by meagre measurements to create motion effect.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Morgan McGrew (@thepixarist) on

Inspired by the Pixar and Disney characters

Morgan McGrew, now 23, told the media that it took at least six to eight hours to film two or three seconds of the clip. He said that since his brother Mason and he were the only producers, they often split the work by halves, he would contribute to the editing while his brother shot most of the movie. He added that the duo was exceedingly inspired by the Pixar and Disney characters and wanted to create a tribute while also enhancing their movie production skills.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Morgan McGrew (@thepixarist) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Morgan McGrew (@thepixarist) on

The duo published the stop motion Toy Story 3, duration an hour and thirty-five minutes, on YouTube and the movie has now gone viral as users widely shared their hard work amongst the rest of the audience. The social media also poured appreciation at the duo brother’s moviemaking skills.

Read Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool 3 To Be R-rated, But Without Disney's Logo?

Read Disney Films: The Most Iconic And Menacing Quotes By Disney Villains

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Morgan McGrew (@thepixarist) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Morgan McGrew (@thepixarist) on

 

Read John Musker, The Disney Legend Left "bemused" With Disney's Live-action Remake Spree

Read Disney Working On The Live Action Rendition Of Bambi? Deets Inside

