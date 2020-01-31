Highest Grossing Pixar Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Pixar Animation Studios is a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios. It is known for giving the world some of the best animated films ever. The films are predominantly made for a younger audience and can be viewed with the whole family together. Over the years, Pixar movies have evolved in terms of style and content. Read on to know more about the highest grossing Pixar films.

Highest Grossing Pixar films

Incredibles 2

Incredibles 2 is the sequel of The Incredibles. The plot of the film revolves around the Parr family, as they try to restore the public’s trust in superheroes, and clear their image while balancing their family life. Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, and Samuel L Jackson voiced the lead characters in the first film and reprised their roles in the second film. It became the highest-grossing Pixar film and garnered $1.2 billion worldwide. Incredibles 2 was one of the most anticipated films of that year.

Finding Dory

Finding Dory is a spin-off sequel to the 2003 flick Finding Nemo. It is one of the highest grossing Pixar films. The plot of the film revolves around a fish named Dory, who is voiced by Ellen DeGeneres. The film depicts Dory’s journey to reunite with her family. It collected over $1 billion worldwide. Finding Dory was made for the fans who adored the original film.

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3 is the third instalment to the Toy Story franchise. The film explores Woody and the gang’s journey to return to their home after they are donated to a daycare centre when Andy leaves for college. The film managed to garner a total of $415 million at the domestic box office and became one of the top three highest-grossing Pixar films. It was the first sequel to be nominated for the Oscars without any of its predecessors being nominated for the same.

Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 is the final instalment to the Toy Story franchise. It has managed to grab over $866 million worldwide. It is directed by Josh Cooley. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Estelle Harris, Blake Clark, Bonnie Hunt, Jeff Garlin, and Timothy Dalton reprise their roles from the first three films. It is Keanu Reeves' first Disney movie and also his first G-rated movie.

Finding Nemo

Finding Nemo is one of the highest-grossing Pixar films. The film managed to earn $380 million at the domestic box-office. It was released in 2003. Finding Nemo is directed and co-written by Andrew Stanton. The film stars the voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould, and Willem Dafoe. The tagline of the film is "Sea It''.

