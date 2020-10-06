Henry Cavill As Geralt Of Rivia Gets A New Armour In 'The Witcher' Season 2 First Look

The Witcher is a fantasy-drama web television series. It stars Henry Cavill in the titular role as Geralt of Rivia. Released in 2019, the first season grabbed much attention and a second season was soon announced. Now the first look of Cavill’s new armour from the upcoming instalment is revealed.

First Look at Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia armour in 'The Witcher season 2'

Netflix has recently dropped two photos of Henry Cavill donning the new armour as Geralt of Rivia. Different from the first season suit, the fresh armour seems to be bulkier and sleek. Abs shape is also seen on the new gear. The actor is still wearing his white wolf medallion and silver sword from the first season.

Henry Cavill also shared the pictures on his Instagram handle where he has more than 13 million followers. He captioned the post with a quote from the original Witcher novels author, Andrezj Sapkowski. “‘It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘That their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.” (sic).

The Witcher season 2 cast has Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra reprising their roles as Cirilla “Ciri” and Yennefer of Vengerberg, respectively. Games of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju will join the franchise as Nivellen, along with Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Geralt's Witcher mentor, Vesemir and Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, one of Geralt’s Witcher pal. Previously, Thue Ersted Rasmussen dropped out from the role of Eskel due to rescheduling conflicts. Now, Basil Eidenbenz will portray Eskel in The Witcher season 2. The cast also includes Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Mecia Simson as Francesca and Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen.

The Witcher season 2 halted production in mid-March due to coronavirus pandemic. After a long hiatus of around five months, the shooting resumed in August 2020. The series will continue from where the first season left. It will go ahead with Geralt of Rivia taking on the responsibility of Ciri and facing new challenges as the monster slayer. The Witcher season 2 release date has not been announced yet, but it is expected to stream on Netflix in mid or late-2021.

