Henry Cavill Compares The Witcher With Game Of Thrones, Says Geralt Has A "hideous Smile"

Henry Cavill has garnered much appreciation for his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher series on Netflix. The show is based on the book series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Now Cavill recently opened about his character, Geralt and compared the series to Game of Thrones. Read to know more.

Henry Cavill compares 'The Witcher' with 'Game of Thrones'

During a podcast with a news portal, Henry Cavill was asked what resonated with him about The Witcher world. He said that he is a big fan of fantasy and loves the genre. The actor mentioned that his dad used to read the books to him before he could read. He stated that it is just slightly different from the average fantasy genre. Cavill said that there is something a bit grimmer about the series, and he has been told that is the Polish way. So it has a heavy Polish influence. He noted that the show has a harder edge which he found kind of fascinating. The Superman actor explained that it is in the same way as in Game of Thrones. In GOT, the audience did not know who was going to die. Similarly, in The Witcher, they cannot anticipate what is going to happen, because it is quite a grim world.

Henry Cavill was asked what was it like to be in a grim world and why did he not smile much in The Witcher. Answering the question, he said that Geralt does not smile much, not in the show. He mentioned that when he does, even in the books, it is called a “hideous smile”. The actor stated that there is a real grimness to it, but there are moments of light and moments of care and loving and strong familial bonds for people who are not actually family. He noted that those moments seem all the brighter for the darkness in the world.

Talking more about his “hideous smile”, Henry Cavill said that there are a lot of people who either thinks the smile means he is hideous, or it is just an ugly smile. He stated that he does not know what the direct Polish translation is, but it is one of those things where he always saw it, not necessarily as the person being hideous, but as the intent with the smile. Or there was something that the smile was trying to achieve that struck horror or made someone feel a certain way. Back then, Cavill hoped that the team would not have just given him a big set of dentures for his smile. He noted that it might have been more distracting than a wig and contact lenses, which he wore for his character.

