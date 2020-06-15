The Witcher Season 2 Will Show Geralt And Ciri Share A Father-daughter Bond

The Witcher is a fantasy drama series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in the lead roles. Streaming on Netflix, its season one was highly praised by the audiences. Now season 2 is under development and it is said to show a family bond develop between the lead characters. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'The Witcher' Review: Fans Hail Henry Cavill Starrer For Top-notch Action Sequences

The Witcher 2 to show family

In an interview with a daily, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich talked about the upcoming season and revealed a few details about it. She said that when she speaks about The Witcher, she always says how Geralt, Giri and Yennefer, have come together as a family. For her, it is an important part of the series. She mentioned that when there is imagination about someone’s family, you also need to understand its origin. It could be a mother and father or blood relatives. She stated that for Geralt it is his brother, it the brotherhood of the witches. Lauren expressed that she is excited to get back in and meet Vesemir, Geralt’s father figure, for the first time and all of these men that the character was raised with since he was seven years old.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said that the quarantine has benefited the team as the audiences have recognized these actors. She stated that it is because the stars are very present on social media and they have been doing activities like bake-offs or dance-offs to connect with the viewers. She thinks everyone has really gotten to know these actors a little bit better. It is exciting for her because she thinks that sort of energy will be reflected in The Witcher season 2.

Also Read | The Witcher Trailer Fan Reactions On The Henry Cavill Starrer

Also Read | Will Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher' Fans See A Season 2 Of The Show Soon?

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed about the further relationship development between Geralt and Ciri. She thinks that it is really fun about the two characters that they are the “most unexpected family” one can imagine. She said that it includes a witch whose sole jobs is to kill things for money and then you have a little girl who is trying to escape her past. It is like, how do they come together? To her, one of the most fun things they get to explore in Season 2 is how the characters get a chance to bond with each other. She also noted that the viewers have a “pretty good sense” about who Ciri is and who Geralt is, after season 1.

Also Read | The Witcher: All You Need To Know About The Cast And Plotline Of The Netflix Series

The show creator added that they get to throw all the information in a blender and see what happens when two characters who are completely different have to be forced together in circumstances. And she thinks it is really fun. She stated that it is not always pretty. They will argue and fight. Lauren explained that it will be two strangers coming together for the first time and being told, "Nope, you're gonna be together forever”. She thinks that their growth together into being a father and daughter is one of her favourite parts of the series. Geralt and Ciri have developed a father-daughter bond in the books and video games.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.