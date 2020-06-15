'The Witcher' Season 2 Will Not Have This "most Controversial" Thing From Season 1

The Witcher is a fantasy drama series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in the lead roles. Streaming on Netflix, its season one was praised by the audiences. Now season 2 is under development and it is said to introduce new witchers but without multiple timelines. Read to know more.

'The Witcher 2' will not have multiple timelines

Earlier it was revealed that the second season will introduce new characters, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Agnes Born as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Yasen Atour as Coen, Mecia Simson as Francesca and Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel. In an interview with a daily, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said that probably her favourite addition for season two is the new witchers. She said that we got to know Geralt in season 1 and he is the prime example of a witcher. She recalled there is another witcher, Remus, who quickly dies and laughed it off. Lauren mentioned that for them it was really about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from. The main focus is now what his story is and what his sense of family is.

The Witcher season 1 confused many as they found its timeline complicated and it created a controversy. Talking about the issue, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said that it was obviously the most controversial parts of season 1 and she did not expect it to be as controversial as it got. She stated that it is something that she still stands by, in terms of storytelling. She explained that the goal was for the audiences to get to know each of these characters individually and the only way to do that was to separate their timelines.

The Witcher creator added that what is great though is that the characters have intersected now. So what they will see in Season 2 is that all of the characters are existing on the same timeline. She stated that it will allow them, storywise, to play with time in slightly different ways. They get to do flashbacks, they get to do flash-forwards and to actually integrate time in a completely different way, which they have not able to do in Season 1. Lauren said that it is because if the characters were in three different timelines in Season 1 and then flashed forward or flashed back, they would have been in four or five timelines — even she knows that’s too much. So she thinks it will be a lot easier for the audience to follow and understand, especially for the new audience coming in to see The Witcher season 2. But there are still going to be some fun challenges with time, she noted.

