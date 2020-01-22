Florence Pugh Is One Of The Most Promising Actors In Hollywood, Find Out Why

Florence Pugh is currently the talk of the town after her stellar performance in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. But even before Florence Pugh starred in this Louisa May Alcott adaptation, she has received critical acclaim for many other roles. So take a look at some of Florence Pugh’s best onscreen performances to date.

Florence best on-screen performances

1. Lady Macbeth (2016)

Florence Pugh floored everybody with her performance in the film Lady Macbeth. This British drama film that was based on a novella of the same name premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The film’s plot follows the life of a young woman who is married to a man twice her age and finds this affair loveless and stifling. Florence Pugh went on to receive BIFA Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Katherine Lester in the film.

Also read | 'Little Women', 'Pride And Prejudice', And Other Movies For Literature Lovers

2. Little Women (2019)

This list would be incomplete without mentioning the film Little Women. This Greta Gerwig directed film had a stunning ensemble cast, but Florence Pugh managed to grab the attention of critics and audience as Amy March. Director Greta Gerwig in an interview with a media portal spoke about choosing Florence Pugh as one of the March sisters.

She said that no other person could play the character of Amy better than Pugh. Gerwig further added that Pugh has movie star written all over her but she is more of a character actor and hence she found her promising for the role. Her performance in Little Women was so impressive that she has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the Academy Awards this year.

Also read | Laura Dern Narrates “Little Women” Audiobook

3. Fighting with My Family (2019)

Florence Pugh proved her versatility in this film. She played the role of a teen wrestler in the film. This film not only became a critical success but was also positively received at the box-office. Even though the film was produced by and also starred Dwayne Johnson, Florence Pugh managed to steal the spotlight from him as an upcoming wrestler.

Also read | 'Ladybird' Director Greta Gerwig Is Giving Other Directors A Run For Their Money

Also read | Saoirse Ronan Is Giving Hollywood Actresses A Run For Their Money; Here's How

Image Courtesy: Florence Pugh Instagram, Little Women Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.