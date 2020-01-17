Saoirse Ronan Is Giving Hollywood Actresses A Run For Their Money; Here's How

Recently the nomination for 92nd annual academy awards was announced. There are many actors who were nominated for the awards. Among those actors, Saoirse Ronan has earned herself the Best Actor nomination for Oscars 2020 and a place in Academy history. The Irish actor got nominated for her acting in the movie Little Women. Saoirse Ronan is competing in the Best Actor category this year and could potentially take home her first-ever Oscar win. Let us take a look at more information about her achievements.

ALSO READ |Saoirse Ronan's Best Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Saoirse Ronan's achievements

Saoirse Ronan got nominated in the category twice before in the year 2016 for Brooklyn and in 2018 for Lady Bird. She received her first Best-Supporting actress award at the age of 13 for her role in Atonement. In 2020, at AACTA International Award she got the award for Best Actress for her role in the movie, Little Women.

The movie Little Women is also competing for best picture, adapted screenplay, original score, costume design and supporting actress for Florence Pugh. The 2020 Oscars are set to take place on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre. The ceremony will air on ABC channel and the show will go hostless for the second year in a row.

ALSO READ | Greta Gerwig Believes That Saoirse Ronan Is Her Generation's Meryl Streep

ALSO READ | Little Women: Greta Gerwig Talks About Saoirse Ronan's Exceptional Portrayal Of Jo March

ALSO READ | Saoirse Ronan Pursued Greta Gerwig To Cast Her In 'Little Woman'

It’s #OscarNoms morning! Tune in to find out this year's nominees. https://t.co/XKQNawb0nH — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for “Best Actress” at the Oscars 2020 for her role as Jo March in #LittleWomen. This is her fourth nomination! 👏🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/7um0gpuAEN — saoirse ronan archive (@archivesaoirse) January 13, 2020

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.