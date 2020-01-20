'Ladybird' Director Greta Gerwig Is Giving Other Directors A Run For Their Money

Greta Gerwig is currently one of the most talked-about directors in Hollywood. She made her directorial debut with Ladybird, and since then has gone on to make Little Women. But Greta Gerwig is not just a director, she is also an established actor. Check out details about Greta Gerwig’s career here.

Gerwig’s Acting filmography

1. Damsels in Distress

Damsels in Distress is considered to be one of the best acting performances of Greta Gerwig. Her role as Violet Wister in the film was loved by the audience and critics alike. The film was screened at the 68th Venice International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

2. Jackie

Another film that proved Greta Gerwig’s acting chops was the film Jackie. Greta Gerwig played the role of Nancy Tuckerman, the White House Social Secretary during the Kennedy administration who then went on to become Jackie Kennedy’s personal secretary after Kennedy’s assassination. The film received a positive response overall, and critics did take special notice at Gerwig’s role in the film.

Gerwig’s career as a director

1. Ladybird

Ladybird marked the directorial debut of Greta Gerwig. This coming of age film pushed Greta Gerwig into the limelight. Previously, Greta had collaborated with her partner Noah Baumbach on various projects. But Ladybird helped to be recognised as a director in Hollywood.

The film was loved by critics and audiences alike. Ladybird earned five nominations at the 90th Academy Awards. Greta Gerwig was nominated for Best Director for her directorial debut with this film.

2. Little Women

Little Women is another shining star in Greta Gerwig’s career. Little Women is now one of the many adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s book of the same name. The film is also competing at the Oscars this year and has been nominated for six major categories.

Image Courtesy: Little Women Instagram

