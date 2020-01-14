Florence Pugh Shares The Text She Sent To Scarlett Johansson For Oscar Nomination

Seems like Florence Pugh is currently on cloud nine, as the actor has been creating headlines for her stellar performance in the much-acclaimed movie, Little Women. Florence Pugh, who is just six years old in the entertainment industry, already enjoys a massive fan following and has been garnering praises for her performance in Little Women. Apart from being famous for her contributions to the entertainment industry, Florence Pugh is also known for her bond with actor Scarlett Johansson, as the actors have been papped together quite often on several occasions. Recently, Florence shared the congratulatory message she sent to Scarlett Johansson on her Oscar nomination. Here are the details.

Scarlett Johansson’s unmissable reaction to Florence Pugh’s congratulatory message

It seems like Florence’s yet another dream is about to come true, as it was recently revealed that the actor has been nominated for the Academy Awards this year. Nominated for the Best Supporting Actor category, Florence Pugh will be facing the Marriage Story actor Scarlett Johansson for the win. Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson are all set to share screen space in the much-anticipated superhero fiction movie, Black Widow. In a conversation with a leading news publication, Florence Pugh revealed that she was excited to work with Scarlett Johansson. The actor also shared a congratulatory message she had sent to Scarlett, which read “You do realize you're gonna just have to hold my hand and walk me through the whole experience."

Fans React:

#LittleWomen is exquisite. Everything from the editing to the writing is beautiful. The entire cast is excellent but Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh are brilliant. It’s such a warm, lovely film it felt like Greta Gerwig wrapped me up in a hug and didn’t let me go for two hours. pic.twitter.com/BKyb7U9q1p — spencer kain (@spencer_kain) January 8, 2020

#FlorencePugh and #ScarlettJohansson both were nominated for Supporting Actress . The fight has already been started ! #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/H4SUcgcHdc — Νικος Καρρας (@nikoskarras1998) January 13, 2020

(Promo Image: Florence Pugh Instagram)

