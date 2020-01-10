Scarlett Johansson And Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Will Release In India On THIS Date

Scarlett Johansson's satirical comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit which premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival is all set to hit the silver screens of India and entertain the Indian audience very soon after its successful releases in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The film is written and directed by Taika Waititi and is based on Christine Leunens's book Caging Skies. Apart from Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit also stars Griffin Davis, who plays the title character, "Jojo", Johannes Betzler in the film alongside Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Sam Rockwell who play key roles in the movie.

Jojo Rabbit release date in India

After releasing in the United Kingdom on January 1, 2020, Jojo Rabbit is all set to hit the box office of India on January 1, 2020. Before the UK, the film released in the United States on October 18, 2019, and in New Zealand on October 24, 2019. It mostly drew praise, especially for the performances, but multiple people also criticised for its comedic portrayal of the Nazis. The film is an anti-hate satire which is based on the life of a young German boy (played by Griffin Davis) who finds out that his mother (played by Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. The film has bagged a number of eminent awards till now and has also been chosen by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute as one of the ten best films of the year.

Check out the trailer of Jojo Rabbit here:

