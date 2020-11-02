'Flower Drum Song' Cast And Other Details About American Musical Movie

Flower Drum Song is a 1961 American musical movie, directed by Henry Koster. The movie has been adapted from the 1958 Broadway musical Flower Drum Song, that was written by the music composer Richard Rodgers. The Broadway musical was in turn based on the 1957 novel of the same name by the Chinese-American author Chin Yang Lee. Flower Drum Song became the first major Hollywood movie to have a majority of an Asian cast in a contemporary Asian-American story. It would also be the last movie to do so for a third of a century until 1993's The Joy Luck Club was released. In 2008, Flower Drum Song was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant. Here's all about the Flower Drum Song cast and crew. Read further ahead to know everything in detail about the cast of Flower Drum Song.

'Flower Drum Song' cast

Nancy Kwan as Linda Low

Nancy Kwan Ka Shen, most commonly known as Nancy Kwan, was a very well-known Chinese American actor, philanthropist, and a former dance. She was cast to play the lead character of Linda Low in the movie, who is a showgirl at Celestial Gardens, that is Sammy Fong’s nightclub. Nancy Kwan played a major part in the acceptance of actors of Asian ancestry in major Hollywood movies. Many fans of the movie also wonder that did Nancy Kwan sing in Flower Drum Song? The answer to this question is that Nancy Kwan did not sing for the movie herself but all of her songs were dubbed.

Also Read | 'Winchester 73' Cast: The Cast That Graced The Cult Classic

James Shigeta as Wang Ta

James Saburo Shigeta, most commonly known as James Shigeta, was a very popular American actor and musician of Japanese descent. He was cast to play the character of Wang Ta in the movie, who is the older son of Master Wang Chi-Yang. Before finding success in Hollywood, the artist found success as a pop singer and performer abroad, especially in Australia and Japan.

Also Read | 'A Christmas Love Story' Cast: Actors Who Were Part Of This Christmas Rom-com Of 2019

Miyoshi Umeki as Mei Li

Miyoshi Umeki was a very known face in the Japanese American acting and music industry. She was cast to play the character of Mei Li in the movie, the arranged bride for Sammy Fong. The actor is best known for her Oscar-winning character of Katsumi, in the movie Sayonara (1957).

Also Read | Algerians Cast Their Vote On Revised Constitution

Benson Fong as Wang Chi Yang

Benson Fong was a well-known American character actor. He was cast to play the character of Wang Chi Yang in the movie, the master of the Wang household. After having a successful career in Hollywood, Benson Fong became a successful restaurateur and opened several Ah Fong restaurants in California.

Also Read | Movies Releasing In November 2020: Take A Look At Trailers And Cast

Jack Soo as Samuel Adams “Sammy” Fong

Jack Soo was a very popular American actor and songer. He was cast to play the character of Samuel Adams “Sammy” Fong in the movie, owner of the Celestial Gardens nightclub. The actor was best known for his character as Detective Nick Yemana on the television sitcom Barney Miller.

Who choreographed Flower Drum Song?

Flower Drum Song received huge appreciation for the great choreography in the movie. The choreographer for Flower Drum Song was Hermes Pan. The talent choreographer received many praises for his work in the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.