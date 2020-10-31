'Winchester 73' Cast: The Cast That Graced The Cult Classic

'Winchester' 73 is an American film which released in the year 1950. The movie was directed by Anthony Mann. The movie has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Read along to have a look at the cast that graced the cult classic with their performance.

Winchester 73 cast

James Stewart

James Stewart plays the Lin McAdam in the movie. Stewart has workd in several films, besides he was also a theatre actor, singer and a military officer. He prominently worked in the Golden Age of Hollywood and was listed as the third most popular actor by the American Film Institute. Some of his popular works include The Philadelphia Story, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, It's a Wonderful Life, Harvey, Anatomy of a Murder and Hawkins. Eleven of the actor’s films have been preserved in the United States National Film Registry.

Shelley Winters

Shelley Winters plays the role of Lola Manners in the movie. Shelley was an acclaimed American actress who worked in the industry for over sixty years. Some of her best works include The Diary of Anne Frank, A Patch of Blue, A Place in the Sun, The Poseidon Adventure, A Double Life, The Night of the Hunter, Lolita, Alfie, Next Stop, Greenwich Village, Pete's Dragon and the sitcom Roseanne.

Dan Duryea

Dan Duryea plays the role of Waco Johnnie Dean in the movie. He is known for playing antagonists. Some of his popular work includes Scarlet Street, The Woman in the Window, The Great Flamarion, Criss Cross, Too Late for Tears, Johnny Stool Pigeon and also westerns which were Along Came Jones and Black Bart.

Supporting Cast of Winchester 73

Stephen McNally plays Dutch Henry Brown, Millard Mitchell plays High-Spade Frankie Wilson and Charles Drake plays Steve Miller. The cast also includes John McIntire, Will Geer, Jay C. Flippen, Rock Hudson, John Alexander, Steve Brodie, James Millican, Abner Biberman, Tony Curtis and James Best.

