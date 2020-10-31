'Winchester 73' Cast: The Cast That Graced The Cult Classic

Quick links:
'Winchester' 73 is an American film which released in the year 1950. The movie was directed by Anthony Mann. The movie has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Read along to have a look at the cast that graced the cult classic with their performance.
James Stewart plays the Lin McAdam in the movie. Stewart has workd in several films, besides he was also a theatre actor, singer and a military officer. He prominently worked in the Golden Age of Hollywood and was listed as the third most popular actor by the American Film Institute. Some of his popular works include The Philadelphia Story, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, It's a Wonderful Life, Harvey, Anatomy of a Murder and Hawkins. Eleven of the actor’s films have been preserved in the United States National Film Registry.
Shelley Winters plays the role of Lola Manners in the movie. Shelley was an acclaimed American actress who worked in the industry for over sixty years. Some of her best works include The Diary of Anne Frank, A Patch of Blue, A Place in the Sun, The Poseidon Adventure, A Double Life, The Night of the Hunter, Lolita, Alfie, Next Stop, Greenwich Village, Pete's Dragon and the sitcom Roseanne.
On this day we lost the greatly talented and underrated Dan Duryea (January 23, 1907 - June 7, 1968). I have been slowly making my way through his filmography, and everytime I finish a movie of his I am left blown away by his performance. Known for playing villains, he could embody sleaziness and hatred like no other. He played the repugnant Leo in THE LITTLE FOXES (1941), Joan Bennett’s scheming boyfriend in the film noir SCARLET STREET (1945), and the greedy and violent antagonist in the film noir crime film TOO LATE FOR TEARS (1949), one of my personal favorites. While he was known for his tough guy persona on screen, in person Duryea was the exact opposite. He was well liked and known to be a kind and honest man. I highly recommend you check out his movies - you definitely will not be disappointed!
Dan Duryea plays the role of Waco Johnnie Dean in the movie. He is known for playing antagonists. Some of his popular work includes Scarlet Street, The Woman in the Window, The Great Flamarion, Criss Cross, Too Late for Tears, Johnny Stool Pigeon and also westerns which were Along Came Jones and Black Bart.
Stephen McNally plays Dutch Henry Brown, Millard Mitchell plays High-Spade Frankie Wilson and Charles Drake plays Steve Miller. The cast also includes John McIntire, Will Geer, Jay C. Flippen, Rock Hudson, John Alexander, Steve Brodie, James Millican, Abner Biberman, Tony Curtis and James Best.
