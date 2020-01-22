Ford V Ferrari Behind-the-scenes Facts About The Making Of The Film That You Need To Know

Ford v Ferrari has managed to mark its position amongst Hollywood’s blockbusters alongside movies like The Dark Knight trilogy and American Hustle. The film was released on November 15 and has managed to collect $37.55 million in five days of its domestic release and around $64.2 million all over the globe.

Such a superhit movie had to face a lot of problems during the making of the movie. Here are some of the most interesting facts regarding the making of Ford v Ferrari.

The Development

With an incredible underdog story in the world of racing, Ford v Ferrari was hard to make. The racing movie was in development for years and the film was reportedly originally set to be made with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in the lead roles.

The title of the movie was reportedly supposed to be Go Like Hell but due to undisclosed reasons, the makers changed the name. During the time of development, James Mangold was asked to take the project forward after the success of Logan.

Also Read | Ford V Ferrari: Box Office Collection Head Start For The Christian Bale Starrer

Mangold's Approach

According to an interview, Mangold admitted that he had no interest in motor racing before starting the film. He also revealed that he is not even a car enthusiast. James Mangold said that he liked the project due to its classic underdog story and the wonderful characters.

Mangold viewed Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby's journey in the film as being similar to the struggles of making a movie. With many interferences due to the rules and regulations, getting the movie into theatres was a difficult task.

Also Read | Ford v Ferrari controversy: CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi opens up on the issue

Damon and Bale

The adventure movie is a story of two men, Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby, their friendship, and the incredible journey they took together. The roles required some great actors, and Christian Bale and Matt Damon proved to be the right men for the job.

Damon revealed to a media portal that one of the biggest reasons that he signed the film because he wanted a chance to work with Bale. However, according to Bale, he reportedly kept his distance from Damon off camera to provide him with creative space and not break his stronghold on his character.

Also Read | Ford v Ferrari: Celebrities sing praises for the Matt Damon-Christian Bale starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.